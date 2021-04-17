B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Leap 25% Yet They're Still Not Telling The Full Story

Despite an already strong run, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 25% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 294% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may still consider B. Riley Financial as a highly attractive investment with its 9.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, B. Riley Financial has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqGM:RILY Price Based on Past Earnings April 17th 2021

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on B. Riley Financial will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

B. Riley Financial's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 158%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 1,470% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 21% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that B. Riley Financial is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On B. Riley Financial's P/E

B. Riley Financial's recent share price jump still sees its P/E sitting firmly flat on the ground. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of B. Riley Financial revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. When we see strong earnings with faster-than-market growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing significant pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears many are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

You need to take note of risks, for example - B. Riley Financial has 5 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on B. Riley Financial, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

