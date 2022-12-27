B. Riley Financial Guides Q4, FY22 Operating Adjusted EBITDA

(RTTNews) - Financial services platform B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) on Tuesday released fourth quarter guidance for Operating Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $90 million to $100 million. For the full year 2022, the Company estimates Operating Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $355 million to $365 million.

The Company estimates investment losses in the range of $125 million to $150 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $405 million to $430 million for the full year 2022. Estimated mark-to-market investment losses reflect continued softness in small cap markets.

