B. Riley Financial Cuts Stake in Marchex (MCHX)

Fintel reports that B. Riley Financial has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.82MM shares of Marchex, Inc. (MCHX). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.02MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.66% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.12% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marchex is $3.44. The forecasts range from a low of $2.78 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 60.12% from its latest reported closing price of $2.15.

The projected annual revenue for Marchex is $55MM, an increase of 3.90%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marchex. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MCHX is 0.1386%, an increase of 9.1484%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 24,925K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Edenbrook Capital holds 14,534,930 shares representing 35.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,909,365 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987,898 shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHX by 46.10% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 681,928 shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685,228 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHX by 35.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 546,577 shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 507,350 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 420,592 shares, representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCHX by 63.08% over the last quarter.

Marchex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marchex Inc. provides solutions that help companies drive more calls, understand what happens on those calls, and convert more of those callers into customers. Its actionable intelligence strengthens the connection between companies and their customers, bridging the physical and digital world, to help brands maximize their marketing investments and operating efficiencies to acquire the best customers.

