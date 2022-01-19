B. Riley Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RILY

In trading on Wednesday, shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.46, changing hands as low as $67.13 per share. B. Riley Financial Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RILY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RILY's low point in its 52 week range is $46.57 per share, with $91.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.50.

