B. Riley Buys Stake In Scotch & Soda

May 17, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) on Wednesday said it bought a stake in Scotch & Soda. B. Riley had participated in the recent purchase of the fashion brand by Bluestar Alliance, LLC, a brand management company based in New York.

Financial details of the deal are not disclosed.

Scotch & Soda, a fashion brand originating from the Netherlands, offers a wide range of collections including clothing for men, women, and children, as well as denim, eyewear, fragrances, and accessories.

In October 2019, B. Riley Financial had begun building its portfolio of brands by acquiring assets and intellectual property associated with six brands: Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore.

B. Riley further expanded its brand portfolio by participating in Bluestar Alliance's acquisitions of Hurley in November 2019 and Justice in December 2020.

On Wednesday, in the regular trading session RILY had closed at $33.70, 1.11% or $0.37 up. Currently, the stock is trading up at $33.84, 0.42% or $0.14 up in pre-market trade.

