B. Hughes of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Just Spent US$493k On A Handful Of Shares

Investors who take an interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) should definitely note that insider B. Hughes recently paid US$30.61 per share to buy US$493k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

American Homes 4 Rent Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Tamara Gustavson bought US$31m worth of shares at a price of US$28.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$29.40. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for American Homes 4 Rent share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$43m for 1.51m shares. But insiders sold 189.31k shares worth US$5.5m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by American Homes 4 Rent insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AMH Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Homes 4 Rent insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The American Homes 4 Rent Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for American Homes 4 Rent is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for American Homes 4 Rent you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

