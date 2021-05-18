B. Hughes Just Bought A Sprinkling of Shares In American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Those following along with American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider B. Hughes, who spent a stonking US$2.0m on stock at an average price of US$36.93. While that only increased their holding size by 0.3%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Homes 4 Rent

Notably, that recent purchase by B. Hughes was not the only time they bought American Homes 4 Rent shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$29.11 per share in a US$9.9m purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$37.62. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

B. Hughes bought 412.10k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$30.14. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AMH Insider Trading Volume May 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of American Homes 4 Rent

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. American Homes 4 Rent insiders own 13% of the company, currently worth about US$1.7b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At American Homes 4 Rent Tell Us?

The stark truth for American Homes 4 Rent is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with American Homes 4 Rent (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

