B of A Securities Upgrades Vistra (LSE:0A8O)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Vistra (LSE:0A8O) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra. This is an increase of 161 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8O is 0.56%, an increase of 488.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 348,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,658K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,926K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 11.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,210K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,995K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 12.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,539K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,320K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 39.82% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,311K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,275K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 16.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 6,260K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,827K shares , representing an increase of 38.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 69.34% over the last quarter.

