B of A Securities Upgrades Victoria's Secret (VSCO)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.76% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret is $64.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 24.76% from its latest reported closing price of $51.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret is 6,844MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.62, an increase of 45.88% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret. This is an decrease of 192 owner(s) or 32.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.26%, an increase of 78.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.37% to 79,477K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bbfit Investments Pte holds 10,311K shares representing 12.81% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,011K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares , representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 28.14% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,793K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing an increase of 75.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 619.10% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,760K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 98.44% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 1,738K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing a decrease of 11.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 49.44% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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