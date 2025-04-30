B of A Securities Upgrades Upstart Holdings (BMV:UPST)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings (BMV:UPST) from Underperform to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 3,288K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares , representing an increase of 29.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 42.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,444K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,367K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 56.59% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,413K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares , representing an increase of 29.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 113.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,118K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 56.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,975K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 55.96% over the last quarter.

