B of A Securities Upgrades United Therapeutics (UTHR)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for United Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:UTHR) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.21% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Therapeutics is $407.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $295.93 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.21% from its latest reported closing price of $284.73 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Therapeutics is 2,560MM, a decrease of 11.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,412 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.35%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 53,350K shares. The put/call ratio of UTHR is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,760K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,859K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,464K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,171K shares , representing a decrease of 28.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 88.80% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,089K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,155K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 6.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,449K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 1.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,400K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 3.60% over the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society - will sustain our success in the long term. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

