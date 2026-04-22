B of A Securities Upgrades Twilio (TWLO)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.83% Downside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for Twilio is $147.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.83% from its latest reported closing price of $150.43 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Twilio is 6,369MM, an increase of 25.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 871 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an decrease of 468 owner(s) or 34.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.17%, an increase of 26.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.69% to 137,634K shares. The put/call ratio of TWLO is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,154K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,938K shares , representing a decrease of 19.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,152K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing an increase of 36.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 72.93% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 2,944K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares , representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 81.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,747K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770K shares , representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 27.45% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,331K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 14.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 13.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.