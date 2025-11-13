B of A Securities Upgrades Trane Technologies (TT)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is $466.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $271.81 to a high of $571.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of $421.75 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is 17,465MM, a decrease of 17.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.42%, an increase of 3.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.08% to 228,547K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 15,525K shares representing 7.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,091K shares , representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 89.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,169K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 17.20% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,330K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,232K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT by 17.15% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,057K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,973K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 52.57% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,100K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.