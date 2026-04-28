B of A Securities Upgrades TFI International (TFII)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.22% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for TFI International is $119.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.95 to a high of $145.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.22% from its latest reported closing price of $144.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for TFI International is 11,910MM, an increase of 51.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in TFI International. This is an decrease of 139 owner(s) or 36.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TFII is 0.19%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.69% to 55,118K shares. The put/call ratio of TFII is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 7,086K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,683K shares , representing an increase of 19.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 37.99% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,039K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 38.82% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 4,619K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing an increase of 76.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 388.89% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,781K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,771K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 57.88% over the last quarter.

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec holds 2,168K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TFII by 14.14% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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