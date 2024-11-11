B of A Securities Upgrades Tanger (LSE:0LD4)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Tanger (LSE:0LD4) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.24% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tanger is 32.10 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 29.27 GBX to a high of 35.67 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.24% from its latest reported closing price of 35.77 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tanger is 456MM, a decrease of 12.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tanger. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LD4 is 0.19%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 103,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,072K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,298K shares , representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,362K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,396K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 9.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,485K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,292K shares , representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,914K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,112K shares , representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 87.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,746K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares , representing an increase of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LD4 by 0.38% over the last quarter.

