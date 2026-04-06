B of A Securities Upgrades State Street (STT)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for State Street (NYSE:STT) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for State Street is $149.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of $128.80 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for State Street is 12,985MM, a decrease of 6.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,103 funds or institutions reporting positions in State Street. This is an decrease of 753 owner(s) or 40.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STT is 0.21%, an increase of 26.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.60% to 259,237K shares. The put/call ratio of STT is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Regents Of The University Of California holds 8,706K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares , representing an increase of 67.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 104.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,005K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,375K shares , representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 87.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,392K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,438K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STT by 6.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,379K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,459K shares , representing a decrease of 32.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 12.13% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 6,306K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing a decrease of 20.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STT by 29.14% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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