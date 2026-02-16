B of A Securities Upgrades SPX Technologies (SPXC)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.44% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for SPX Technologies is $235.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.36 to a high of $270.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.44% from its latest reported closing price of $239.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SPX Technologies is 1,821MM, a decrease of 15.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.30%, an increase of 6.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.00% to 58,114K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,782K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,865K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,879K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,157K shares , representing an increase of 38.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 80.44% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,537K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,423K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,398K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,357K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

