B of A Securities Upgrades Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Southwest Gas Holdings (NYSE:SWX) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.84% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southwest Gas Holdings is $79.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.84% from its latest reported closing price of $70.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Gas Holdings is 4,967MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Gas Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWX is 0.24%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 81,111K shares. The put/call ratio of SWX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 7,533K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,633K shares , representing a decrease of 27.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Corvex Management holds 4,769K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,956K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,882K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 4.31% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,917K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 1,827K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,810K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWX by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Southwest Gas Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has two business segments. Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over 2 million customers in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers. Centuri derives revenues from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

