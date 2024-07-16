B of A Securities Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (LSE:0L7S)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for SolarEdge Technologies (LSE:0L7S) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 106.68% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for SolarEdge Technologies is 63.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 24.96 GBX to a high of 311.36 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 106.68% from its latest reported closing price of 30.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for SolarEdge Technologies is 5,100MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in SolarEdge Technologies. This is an decrease of 260 owner(s) or 27.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L7S is 0.22%, an increase of 7.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 55,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,842K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,799K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 26.55% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 3,681K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company.

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. holds 2,742K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares , representing an increase of 27.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 13.35% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,734K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,606K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares , representing an increase of 74.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L7S by 187.85% over the last quarter.

