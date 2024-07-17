B of A Securities Upgrades Shopify (SHOP)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.18% Upside

As of July 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shopify is $76.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from its latest reported closing price of $69.72 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shopify is 8,356MM, an increase of 12.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHOP is 0.56%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 966,284K shares. The put/call ratio of SHOP is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 61,387K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,165K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 49,765K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,425K shares , representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,240K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,257K shares , representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 33,803K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,257K shares , representing a decrease of 13.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,627K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,861K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHOP by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Shopify Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shopify is a leading global commerce company, providing trusted tools to start, grow, market, and manage a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for reliability, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers everywhere. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, Shopify powers over one million businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as Allbirds, Gymshark, PepsiCo, Staples and many more.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.