B of A Securities Upgrades Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.43% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Scorpio Tankers is $87.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.43% from its latest reported closing price of $82.56 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Scorpio Tankers is 1,529MM, an increase of 47.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scorpio Tankers. This is an decrease of 167 owner(s) or 36.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNG is 0.09%, an increase of 33.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.32% to 35,030K shares. The put/call ratio of STNG is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 1,948K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,914K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 8.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,725K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,239K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,223K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,086K shares , representing an increase of 11.20%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,026K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing a decrease of 44.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNG by 63.60% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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