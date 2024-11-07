B of A Securities Upgrades Schneider National (SNDR)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.11% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Schneider National is $29.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.11% from its latest reported closing price of $30.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schneider National is 6,962MM, an increase of 30.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schneider National. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDR is 0.11%, an increase of 11.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 61,844K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDR is 9.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2,915K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,866K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,471K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Earnest Partners holds 2,166K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares , representing an increase of 20.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 36.79% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,906K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares , representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 15.21% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 1,829K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 29.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDR by 57.03% over the last quarter.

Schneider National Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schneider is a leading transportation and logistics services company providing a broad portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions and operating one of the largest for-hire trucking Feets in North America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.