B of A Securities Upgrades Sabre (SABR)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Sabre (NasdaqGS:SABR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.06% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sabre is $4.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $7.61. The average price target represents an increase of 17.06% from its latest reported closing price of $4.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre is 4,259MM, an increase of 40.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABR is 0.14%, an increase of 29.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 463,262K shares. The put/call ratio of SABR is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Earnest Partners holds 31,710K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,461K shares , representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 0.28% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 24,908K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,598K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 21,499K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Discerene Group holds 19,110K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 14,401K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.