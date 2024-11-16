B of A Securities Upgrades Rocket Companies (RKT)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.33% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Rocket Companies is $16.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.33% from its latest reported closing price of $13.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Companies is 5,735MM, an increase of 33.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Companies. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RKT is 0.14%, an increase of 23.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.51% to 134,872K shares. The put/call ratio of RKT is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 9,484K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,313K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 44.79% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,987K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,159K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 27.23% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 6,905K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,992K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 1.41% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 5,350K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 5,318K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares , representing an increase of 94.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RKT by 1,254.18% over the last quarter.

Rocket Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer technology brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom. Rocket Companies offers an industry-leading client experience powered by our simple, fast, and trusted digital solutions. Rocket Companies has 22,000 team members across the United States and Canada. Its flagship company, Rocket Mortgage, has been named to Fortune magazine's list of '100 Best Companies to Work For' for 17 consecutive years.

