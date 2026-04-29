B of A Securities Upgrades Radian Group (RDN)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.59% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is $37.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.98 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.59% from its latest reported closing price of $35.91 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 985MM, a decrease of 17.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an decrease of 354 owner(s) or 48.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.10%, an increase of 46.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.28% to 125,408K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,984K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,975K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 1.72% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,959K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,896K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%.

American Century Companies holds 4,198K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,217K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,219K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 3,012K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.