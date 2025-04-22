B of A Securities Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRO)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRO) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRO is 0.13%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 1,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 644K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRO by 5.91% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 301K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRO by 2.38% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 134K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRO by 2.57% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 97K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRO by 6.42% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

