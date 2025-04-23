B of A Securities Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRH)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRH) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRH is 0.37%, an increase of 5.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.92% to 3,328K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,060K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 3.51% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 426K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 420K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 1.27% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 409K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 15.76% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 268K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 320K shares , representing a decrease of 19.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRH by 15.87% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund holds 227K shares. No change in the last quarter.

