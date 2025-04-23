B of A Securities Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRG)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRG) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRG is 0.27%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 3,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 10.40% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 673K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 669K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 3.24% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 430K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 18.55% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 241K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 3.41% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 151K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRG by 6.17% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.