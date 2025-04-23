B of A Securities Upgrades Public Storage - Preferred Stock (PSA.PRF)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Public Storage - Preferred Stock (NYSE:PSA.PRF) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSA.PRF is 0.20%, an increase of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 2,635K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,041K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 8.33% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 451K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 449K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 5.71% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 402K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 17.53% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 224K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 5.86% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 141K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSA.PRF by 4.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.