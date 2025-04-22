B of A Securities Upgrades Public Storage (LSE:0KS3)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Public Storage (LSE:0KS3) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.13% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Public Storage is 342.46 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 302.32 GBX to a high of 397.34 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.13% from its latest reported closing price of 297.46 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Public Storage is 5,339MM, an increase of 13.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,045 funds or institutions reporting positions in Public Storage. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KS3 is 0.46%, an increase of 8.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 164,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,078K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,912K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,104K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 20.20% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 5,433K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,840K shares , representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 1.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,958K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,014K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 19.80% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,266K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,125K shares , representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KS3 by 19.48% over the last quarter.

