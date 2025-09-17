B of A Securities Upgrades Prologis, Inc. - Preferred Stock (PLDGP)

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Prologis, Inc. - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:PLDGP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.05% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prologis, Inc. - Preferred Stock is $60.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.19 to a high of $72.30. The average price target represents an increase of 7.05% from its latest reported closing price of $56.18 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prologis, Inc. - Preferred Stock is 6,522MM, a decrease of 26.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prologis, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLDGP is 0.23%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 1,020K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USAIX - Income Fund Shares holds 284K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LSBDX - Loomis Sayles Bond Fund Institutional Class holds 168K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLDGP by 6.06% over the last quarter.

NEFZX - Loomis Sayles Strategic Income Fund holds 116K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 93K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.