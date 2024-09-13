B of A Securities Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for PotlatchDeltic (NasdaqGS:PCH) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.43% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for PotlatchDeltic is $51.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.43% from its latest reported closing price of $44.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PotlatchDeltic is 1,077MM, an increase of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in PotlatchDeltic. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCH is 0.21%, an increase of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 78,843K shares. The put/call ratio of PCH is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 5,442K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,240K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 6.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,516K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 18.34% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 2,489K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,662K shares , representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 17.55% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,473K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,471K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCH by 14.17% over the last quarter.

PotlatchDeltic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PotlatchDeltic is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

