B of A Securities Upgrades PNC Financial Services Group (LSE:0KEF)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for PNC Financial Services Group (LSE:0KEF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.95% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is 191.13 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 156.19 GBX to a high of 221.26 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.95% from its latest reported closing price of 169.21 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is 23,469MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,461 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 0.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KEF is 0.34%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 403,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 15,128K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,818K shares , representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEF by 6.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,503K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,503K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEF by 4.86% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,162K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,659K shares , representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEF by 83.56% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,031K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,730K shares , representing an increase of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEF by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,843K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,193K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEF by 85.87% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.