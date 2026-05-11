B of A Securities Upgrades Pitney Bowes (PBI)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.29% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pitney Bowes is $14.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.29% from its latest reported closing price of $15.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pitney Bowes is 3,742MM, an increase of 99.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pitney Bowes. This is an decrease of 210 owner(s) or 38.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBI is 0.35%, an increase of 41.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.06% to 142,263K shares. The put/call ratio of PBI is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,399K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

Hestia Capital Management holds 8,156K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,456K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,334K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,197K shares , representing an increase of 33.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 55.90% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,060K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,789K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing an increase of 30.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBI by 34.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.