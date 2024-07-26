B of A Securities Upgrades Mohawk Industries (LSE:0K2F)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Mohawk Industries (LSE:0K2F) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.58% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mohawk Industries is 128.88 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 107.99 GBX to a high of 150.73 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.58% from its latest reported closing price of 125.64 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mohawk Industries is 11,327MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mohawk Industries. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 3.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K2F is 0.25%, an increase of 553.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 58,471K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,305K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,737K shares , representing an increase of 17.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 85.02% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,871K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,148K shares , representing a decrease of 14.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 54.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,744K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,741K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 89.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,702K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 15.61% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 1,570K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing an increase of 10.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2F by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.