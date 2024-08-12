B of A Securities Upgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (LSE:0K1E)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Mid-America Apartment Communities (LSE:0K1E) from Underperform to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.63% Downside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 145.43 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124.78 GBX to a high of 167.38 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.63% from its latest reported closing price of 192.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mid-America Apartment Communities is 1,794MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mid-America Apartment Communities. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K1E is 0.32%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 119,285K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,764K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,712K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 8.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,665K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,655K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,631K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,392K shares , representing a decrease of 20.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,093K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares , representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 42.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,941K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,851K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K1E by 10.99% over the last quarter.

