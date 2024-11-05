B of A Securities Upgrades MDU Resources Group (MDU)

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.58% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for MDU Resources Group is $28.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 72.58% from its latest reported closing price of $16.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MDU Resources Group is 7,064MM, an increase of 60.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDU Resources Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDU is 0.24%, an increase of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 175,652K shares. The put/call ratio of MDU is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corvex Management holds 10,147K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,406K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,394K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 2.97% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,342K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,340K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 6,048K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292K shares , representing an increase of 29.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 43.83% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,129K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,195K shares , representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 3.16% over the last quarter.

MDU Resources Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats index, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses.

