B of A Securities Upgrades Macerich (MAC)

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.10% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Macerich is $19.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from its latest reported closing price of $16.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Macerich is 851MM, a decrease of 18.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macerich. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAC is 0.23%, an increase of 8.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.28% to 322,518K shares. The put/call ratio of MAC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Smead Capital Management holds 16,074K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,214K shares , representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 2.87% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,048K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,359K shares , representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 8.46% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 14,343K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,572K shares , representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,386K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,328K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 13.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,212K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,772K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAC by 11.17% over the last quarter.

