B of A Securities Upgrades Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (LOMA)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:LOMA) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.79% Downside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () is $3.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.94 to a high of $4.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 65.79% from its latest reported closing price of $11.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt () is 438,947MM, a decrease of 37.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 139.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 32.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LOMA is 0.30%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.33% to 28,121K shares. The put/call ratio of LOMA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,660K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares , representing a decrease of 60.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 9.93% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 3,983K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,442K shares , representing a decrease of 61.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 19.97% over the last quarter.

Mak Capital One holds 2,657K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,609K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 51.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 1,503K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LOMA by 27.59% over the last quarter.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Loma Negra Companía Industrial Argentina S.A. is an Argentine manufacturer and the countrys leading maker of cement, concrete, and lime. The company, established by businessman Alfredo Fortabat, also founded its own sports club, C.S.yD. Loma Negra three years later.

