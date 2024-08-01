B of A Securities Upgrades Lockheed Martin (WBAG:LMT)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Lockheed Martin (WBAG:LMT) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lockheed Martin. This is an decrease of 42 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LMT is 0.44%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 192,052K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,587K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,781K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 7,057K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,638K shares , representing an increase of 20.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,418K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,394K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 11.12% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 5,006K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing an increase of 28.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 48.92% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,664K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,559K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LMT by 9.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

