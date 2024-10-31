B of A Securities Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (WBAG:LHXT)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for L3Harris Technologies (WBAG:LHXT) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,109 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHXT is 0.34%, an increase of 2.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 191,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,287K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,518K shares , representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 1.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,594K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,631K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 2.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,002K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,295K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,911K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHXT by 83.85% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.