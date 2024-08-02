B of A Securities Upgrades Kellanova (SWX:K)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Kellanova (SWX:K) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,505 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kellanova. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to K is 0.25%, an increase of 3.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 312,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust holds 51,220K shares representing 14.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,153K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Keybank National Association holds 19,611K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,033K shares , representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,581K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,649K shares , representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in K by 7.32% over the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 6,959K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beutel, Goodman & Co holds 6,658K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,892K shares , representing an increase of 26.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in K by 35.46% over the last quarter.

