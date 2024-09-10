B of A Securities Upgrades JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for JetBlue Airways (NasdaqGS:JBLU) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.06% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for JetBlue Airways is $5.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.06% from its latest reported closing price of $5.68 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for JetBlue Airways is 10,851MM, an increase of 16.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in JetBlue Airways. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBLU is 0.11%, an increase of 8.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 302,488K shares. The put/call ratio of JBLU is 1.33, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,995K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,590K shares , representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 17.00% over the last quarter.

Icahn Carl C holds 17,727K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 16,322K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,445K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 91.11% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 11,570K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,256K shares , representing a decrease of 14.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 21.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,963K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,439K shares , representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBLU by 23.83% over the last quarter.

Jetblue Airways Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.