B of A Securities Upgrades Janus Henderson Group (LSE:0RPW)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Janus Henderson Group (LSE:0RPW) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 829 funds or institutions reporting positions in Janus Henderson Group. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0RPW is 0.24%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 174,958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 31,868K shares representing 20.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,248K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,848K shares , representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0RPW by 42.68% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,723K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,936K shares , representing a decrease of 38.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RPW by 16.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,820K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,206K shares , representing a decrease of 49.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RPW by 26.08% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,593K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0RPW by 11.37% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.