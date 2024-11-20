B of A Securities Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.52% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is $236.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.52% from its latest reported closing price of $176.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is 663MM, a decrease of 12.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INSP is 0.29%, an increase of 9.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.99% to 42,672K shares. The put/call ratio of INSP is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 4,118K shares representing 13.74% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,392K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,975K shares , representing a decrease of 41.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 84.71% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,367K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 45.44% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,323K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,303K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 46.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 939K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares , representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.