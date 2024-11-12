B of A Securities Upgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for iHeartMedia (NasdaqGS:IHRT) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.87% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for iHeartMedia is $1.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.87% from its latest reported closing price of $2.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for iHeartMedia is 4,287MM, an increase of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in iHeartMedia. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHRT is 0.05%, an increase of 40.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.80% to 108,219K shares. The put/call ratio of IHRT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allianz Asset Management holds 22,497K shares representing 17.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,565K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 50.07% over the last quarter.

PONAX - PIMCO Income Fund holds 9,028K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 6,913K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,592K shares , representing a decrease of 9.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 49.54% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 4,881K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,910K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 56.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHRT by 9.13% over the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iHeartMedia, Inc. is the number one audio company in America based on consumer reach. The Company's leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including through more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio service, which is available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices including smart speakers, smartphones, TVs and gaming consoles; through its influencers; social; live events; podcasting; and other digital products and newsletters. The company uses its unparalleled national reach to target both nationally and locally on behalf of its advertising partners, and uses its proprietary SmartAudio suite of data targeting and analytics to provide unique advertising products across all its platforms.

