B of A Securities Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.35% Downside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Huntington Ingalls Industries is $379.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $294.92 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.35% from its latest reported closing price of $418.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Huntington Ingalls Industries is 11,549MM, a decrease of 7.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntington Ingalls Industries. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HII is 0.21%, an increase of 4.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 41,828K shares. The put/call ratio of HII is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,647K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares , representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 38.84% over the last quarter.

MOAT - VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF holds 1,444K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,850K shares , representing a decrease of 28.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,260K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 7.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,117K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HII by 35.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,113K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,087K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HII by 7.67% over the last quarter.

