B of A Securities Upgrades Hormel Foods (WBAG:HRL)

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Hormel Foods (WBAG:HRL) from Underperform to Neutral.

There are 1,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hormel Foods. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRL is 0.13%, an increase of 41.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.48% to 263,910K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,472K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,582K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,871K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,611K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,843K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,310K shares , representing an increase of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 90.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,461K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,363K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 3.97% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,484K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,386K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRL by 0.27% over the last quarter.

