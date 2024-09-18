B of A Securities Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (XTRA:2HP)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (XTRA:2HP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.96% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 19,00 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 14,51 € to a high of 22,63 €. The average price target represents an increase of 18.96% from its latest reported closing price of 15,97 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hewlett Packard Enterprise is 30,469MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 5.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2HP is 0.21%, an increase of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 1,174,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 49,386K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,353K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 15.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,059K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,901K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 16.56% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 37,601K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,858K shares , representing a decrease of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 13.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,359K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,762K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 31,775K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,994K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 15.11% over the last quarter.

