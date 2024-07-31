B of A Securities Upgrades Gap (GPS)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, B of A Securities upgraded their outlook for Gap (NYSE:GPS) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.49% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Gap is $27.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 22.49% from its latest reported closing price of $22.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Gap is 16,707MM, an increase of 11.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPS is 0.18%, an increase of 22.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.99% to 284,822K shares. The put/call ratio of GPS is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 36,133K shares representing 9.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,091K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 17.31% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,878K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,599K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,625K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 15.92% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 9,177K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,548K shares , representing an increase of 39.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 52.57% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 8,670K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,349K shares , representing an increase of 38.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPS by 73.47% over the last quarter.

Gap Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gap Inc., a collection of purpose-led lifestyle brands, is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites.

